পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Rearrange

1.

a. do/what/sports/like/you?

b. how/is/khulna/far/Dhaka/form?

c. he/suddenly/saw/a/tortoise.

d. Victory/16 December/is/Day/of/Bangladesh/the.

e. a/dream/has Maria.

Answer

a. What sports do you like?

b. How far is Khulna from Dhaka?

c. Suddenly he saw a tortoise.

d. 16 December is the victory Day of Bangladesh.

e. Maria has a dream.

2.

a. bag/go/school/and/to/take/your.

b. that/wonderful/sounds/oh!

c. month/i/last/it/visited.

d. we/no/cant’t.

e. far/Dhaka/how/from/is it?

Answer

a. Take your bag and go to school.

b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

c. I visited it last month.

d. No, we cant’t.

e. How far is it from Dhaka?

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা