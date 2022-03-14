পড়াশোনা

পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Rearrange

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
পারভীন আক্তার
পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Rearrange

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

1.

a. do/what/sports/like/you?

b. how/is/khulna/far/Dhaka/form?

c. he/suddenly/saw/a/tortoise.

d. Victory/16 December/is/Day/of/Bangladesh/the.

e. a/dream/has Maria.

Answer

a. What sports do you like?

b. How far is Khulna from Dhaka?

c. Suddenly he saw a tortoise.

d. 16 December is the victory Day of Bangladesh.

e. Maria has a dream.

2.

a. bag/go/school/and/to/take/your.

b. that/wonderful/sounds/oh!

c. month/i/last/it/visited.

d. we/no/cant’t.

e. far/Dhaka/how/from/is it?

Answer

a. Take your bag and go to school.

b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

c. I visited it last month.

d. No, we cant’t.

e. How far is it from Dhaka?

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

বিজ্ঞাপন
বিজ্ঞাপন
পড়াশোনা থেকে আরও পড়ুন
মন্তব্য করুন
বিজ্ঞাপন
বিজ্ঞাপন