পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Rearrange

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
1.
a. do/what/sports/like/you?
b. how/is/khulna/far/Dhaka/form?
c. he/suddenly/saw/a/tortoise.
d. Victory/16 December/is/Day/of/Bangladesh/the.
e. a/dream/has Maria.
Answer
a. What sports do you like?
b. How far is Khulna from Dhaka?
c. Suddenly he saw a tortoise.
d. 16 December is the victory Day of Bangladesh.
e. Maria has a dream.
2.
a. bag/go/school/and/to/take/your.
b. that/wonderful/sounds/oh!
c. month/i/last/it/visited.
d. we/no/cant’t.
e. far/Dhaka/how/from/is it?
Answer
a. Take your bag and go to school.
b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!
c. I visited it last month.
d. No, we cant’t.
e. How far is it from Dhaka?
পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা