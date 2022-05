20.

a. poetry, time, in, my, free, father, his, writes.

b. I, can, questions, ask, some, you?

c. us, let, for, a, go, picnic.

d. should, eat, you, chocolate, not, of, lot, a.

e. beautiful, girl, the, how, is!

Answer

a. My father writes poetry in his free time.

b. Can I ask you some questions?

c. Let us go for a picnic.

d. You should not eat a lot of chocolate.

e. How beautiful the girl is!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

