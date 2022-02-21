পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson (4 - 5)

2. Read the following statements. Write true (T) in your answer script if the statement is true. Write false (F) if the statement is false.

i. Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club.

ii. Sima and Tamal come to the club to practise speaking English and Japanese

iii. The young man was reading a book about Bangladesh.

iv. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English.

v. The young man is Andy Will.

vi. Sima and Tamal practise speaking with friends.

Answer to the question no. 2

i. True; ii. False; iii. True; iv. True; v. False; vi. True

3. Answer the following questions.

a. What is the relationship between Tamal and Sima?

b. Where do they come?

c. Why did they come to the language club?

d. How can one improve English skill?

e. What do they do in the club?

f. Where did Tamal meet Andy?

Answer to the question no. 3

a. Tamal and Sima are friends.

b. They come to the Town Hall Language Club.

c. They came to the language club to practise English.

d. By reading English story books, novels, newspapers, and by listening to CDs in English one can develop English skill. He can watch movies on DVD and practise speaking English.

e. In the club, they listen to CD. They watch movies on DVD. They practise speaking English.

f. Tamal met Andy at the book store.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

