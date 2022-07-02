ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (11)

11.

a. He was the tenth and last issue of his parents.

b. Being discharged in April. 1794, he came back to Cambridge.

c. Samuel Taylor Coleridge was born on the 21st of October in 1772.

d. After the death of his father in 1782, he was sent to Chirst’s Hospital as a charity student.

e. He obtained his degree from Cambridge.

f. He himself subscribed to the idea of French Revolution and participated actively to student’s protest against the war with France in 1793

g. His fatter was the vicar of ottery st. Mary near Exeter.

h. His extraordinary merit and indomitable thirst for acquiring knowledge of any kind had converted him into a scholar of unusual ability by the time he entered Jesus college, Cambridge, in 1791.

i. Though Samuel Taylor Coleridge was in broken health, the years from 1795 to 1802 were for Coleridge, a period of first poetic growth and intellectual adolescence.

j. Plagued by debts, Coleridge enlisted in the Light Dragoon, in December, 1793.

Answer

1. c 2. a 3. g 4. d 5. h 6. f 7. j 8. b 9. e 10. i

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrangement of sentences (10)