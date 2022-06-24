ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (6)

6.

a. In 1914 when the first World War broke out, he wanted to join the army.

b. At the age of eleven, he showed his poetic genius.

c. On his return from the battle field, he gave up the sword for the pen and began to write poems.

d. Our National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was born in 1306 B. S, at Churulia in the district of Burdwan.

e. At last at the age of 19, he Joined the British army as an ordinary soldier

f. He wrote a lot of poems, songs, short stories, gajal, novels etc, and travelled all branches of Bengali literature.

g. His poems inspired our freedom fighters in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

h. He breathed his last on the 29th August, 1976.

i. Then he was brought to Bangladesh from Kolkata and was declared our national poet.

j. His famous poem ‘Bidrohi’ stirred the whole nation.

Answer: 1. d 2. b 3. a 4. e 5. c 6. f 7. j 8. g 9. i 10. h

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

