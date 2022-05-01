সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (10)

10. Junk Food is food that (a) (‘produce’ in the passive form) for its pungent taste rather than for its health value. It is great fun to eat and it (b) (look) very appealing, but it is not good for the body. It often (c) (contain) added chemicals, which make it taste soothing but (d) (to be) unhealthy. It usually (e) (‘contain’ expressing habitual fact) a lot of animal fat or sugar. Foods like chips, burgers, crisps, cakes, biscuits, (f) (to be) high in animal fats. Sweets and fizzy drinks like cola and lemonade are high in sugar. When we (g) (eat) a large amount of fat, our bodies (h) (turn) them into fatty tissue.

Answer: a. is produces produced; b. can look/looks; c. contains; d. are; e. contains; f. are; g. eat; h. turn

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

