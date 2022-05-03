সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (12)

12. I rested for an hour on the veranda. I (a) (‘see’ to express ability in the past) the other village houses and many trees. The trees (b) (be) very big, but the village houses were very small. Soon it was night in the hills. Then my aunt (c) (give) me some supper. I (d) (eat) it and went to sleep. At midnight I (e) (‘wake’ in the past) up suddenly and heard a sound near me.What was it? I (f) (see) anything. Where was I? Then I (g) (remember) . I was up in the hills. Some people are afraid of the hills. My friend Selina, said, ‘(h) (walk) in the hills, Laila, there are ghosts there.’

Answer: a.could see b. are; c. gave; d. ate; e. woke; f. could not see; g. remembered; h. Don’t walk

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right forms of verbs -11