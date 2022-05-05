সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (14)

14. That (a) (‘be’ in the past ) eleven years ago in 1981. Samira was in Class 7 and first (b) (start) her diary then. It was ten years after the Liberation War. Now, in 1992, she is twenty-four years old and (c) (go) to the same college as Laila in Sonapur. Eleven years ago Samira and Laila (d) (to have) an interesting conversation with Samira’s parents. It (e) (‘be’ in the past) about the Liberation War. They (f) (want) to know about it. Samira (g) (can) much and Laila couldn’t remember anything. So they (h) (ask) Samira’s parents some question about it.

Answer: a. was; b. started; c. goes; d. had; e. was; f. wanted; g. couldn’t remember; h. asked.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right forms of verbs -13