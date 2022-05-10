সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (19)

19. In 1974, I was six years old. I (a) (‘remember’ to show ability) a very important event that happened then. My mother (b) (say) to me, ‘Samira, you (c) (go) to start school tomorrow.’ I (d) (be) very happy and excited, ‘I (e) (‘go’ to indicate future) be a student’, I thought. I (f) (think) of anything else and at night. I couldn’t sleep. I (g) (think) about the school, the teachers and about the other girls and boys because I (h) (want) to go to school very much.

Answer

a. can remember; b. said; c. are going; d. was; e.;am going to f. couldn’t think; g. was thinking; h. wanted

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

