ক্যাডেট কলেজ ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি - ইংরেজি (2)

Round, to, before, in, of

Jami was born (a)____ a poor family. In course (b) ____ time he became rich. He wanted to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately he fell sick (c)____ the day. He thought he would not be able to celebrate the day. But he came (d)____ soon. So he arranged the party and invited all his friends (e)____ it.

Answers: a) in, b) of, c) before, d) round, e) to