প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ | ইংরেজি (১) - Rearranging words

1.

a) hospital/ you/ how/ do/ to/ know/ the/ how/ get?

b) college/ on/ go/ road/ straight/ turn/ and/ then/ left.

c) there/hospital/on/the/is/corner/the.

d) looks/ bird/ nice/ how/ the!

e) happy/ you/ may/ be.

Answer:

a) Do you know how to get to the hospital?

b) Go straight and then turn left on College Road.

c) The hospital is on the corner there.

d) How nice the bird looks!

e) May you be happy.

2.

a) bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.

b) that/ wonderful/ sounds/ oh!

c) month/ I/ last/ it/ visited.

d) we/ no/ can’t.

e) far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?

Answer:

a) Take your bag and go to school.

b) Oh, that sounds wonderful!

c) I visited it last month.

d) No, we can’t.

e) How far is it from Dhaka?

3.

a) holiday/ my/ on/ I/ father/ am/ with.

b) are/ going/ you/ where?

c) Chittagong/ not/ I/ going/ am/ to.

d) a/ journey/ have/ nice.

e) nice/ the/ Chittagong/ how/ of/ scenery/ is!

Answer:

a) I am on holiday with my father.

b) Where are you going?

c) I am not going to Chittagong.

d) Have a nice journey.

e) How nice the scenery of Chittagong is!

4.

a) is, town, a, it, beautiful.

b) fort, will, Isah, see, you, the, Khan, of.

c) far, Bogra, how, from, Dhaka, is?

d) born, he, Khulna, was, not, in.

e) my, regards, best, convey, your, parents, to.

Answer:

a) It is a beautiful town.

b) You will see the fort of Isah Khan.

c) How far is Bogra from Dhaka?

d) He was not born in Khulna.

e) Convey my best regards to your parents.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা