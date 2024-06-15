Using articles, Future Lies in Present - ইংরেজি | ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

There was ____ man who had many parrots. He loved his parrots very much and used to feed them ____ variety of food. One day, ____ man bought ____ new beautiful bird from ____ market and brought it to his house. When ____ parrots saw that beautiful bird, they became jealous. All parrots made ____ plan to kill ____ bird. When ____ parrots attacked ____ bird, ____ man saved it from them. Due to such behavior of ____ parrots, ____ man left them in ____ forest.

Answer

There was a man who had many parrots. He loved his parrots very much and used to feed them a variety of food. One day, the man bought a new beautiful bird from the market and brought it to his house. When the parrots saw that beautiful bird, they became jealous. All the parrots made a plan to kill the bird. When the parrots attacked the bird, the man saved it from them. Due to such behavior of the parrots, the man left them in the forest.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা