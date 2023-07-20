দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make tag questions (9-10)

9.

a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, ?

b. We hardly forget the golden past, ?

c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, ?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, ?

e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, ?

Answer

a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, aren’t they?

b. We hardly forget the golden past, do we?

c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, aren’t they?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, is it?

e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, didn’t they?

10.

a. A nuclear family has some advantages, ?

b. There are only a few family members, ?

c. It is calm and quiet, ?

d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, ?

e. One need not think of others, ?

Answer

a. A nuclear family has some advantages, doesn’t it?

b. There are only a few family members, aren’t there?

c. It is calm and quiet, isn’t it?

d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, can’t they/can’t he/one?

e. One need not think of others, need they/need one?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকই