ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (18)

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
18. In এর ব্যবহার: দীর্ঘ সময়ের (seasons, months, years, decades) আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
I was born in March.
Our house was built in the 19th century.
He learnt driving in three months.
He will leave for home in a few hours.
দিনের অংশবিশেষ (in the afternoon, in the morning, in the evening) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
I usually get up from bed early in the morning.
He plays football with his friends in the evening.
কোনো কিছুর মধ্যে আছে বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He lives in a tent.
I live in a room.
Don’t play in the class.
Don’t shout in the classroom.
অনেক বেশি আয়তন (cities, states, countries, continents, world, universe) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He lives at a village in France but my uncle lives in London.
Everest is the highest mountain in the world.
Hospital, church, school, newspapers, magazine ইত্যাদির আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
I was in a hospital last year.
He wrote an article in the daily Prothom Alo.
কোনো লাইনের অংশবিশেষ বোঝাতে আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
There is a misprint in the line on page 6.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা