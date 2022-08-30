ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (18)

18. In এর ব্যবহার: দীর্ঘ সময়ের (seasons, months, years, decades) আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

I was born in March.

Our house was built in the 19th century.

He learnt driving in three months.

He will leave for home in a few hours.

দিনের অংশবিশেষ (in the afternoon, in the morning, in the evening) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

I usually get up from bed early in the morning.

He plays football with his friends in the evening.

কোনো কিছুর মধ্যে আছে বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He lives in a tent.

I live in a room.

Don’t play in the class.

Don’t shout in the classroom.

অনেক বেশি আয়তন (cities, states, countries, continents, world, universe) বোঝালে তার আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He lives at a village in France but my uncle lives in London.

Everest is the highest mountain in the world.

Hospital, church, school, newspapers, magazine ইত্যাদির আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

I was in a hospital last year.

He wrote an article in the daily Prothom Alo.

কোনো লাইনের অংশবিশেষ বোঝাতে আগে in ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

There is a misprint in the line on page 6.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Preposition (17)