নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (14)

14.

a. The widow rushed from door to door for the mustard seed but found no house where someone had not died.

b. Then Buddha told her since death is common to all, she should not mourn over her son’s demise.

c. He asked the widow to fetch a handful of mustard seed from a house where death had never entered.

d. The widow was convinced and went away.

e. One day a widow who had lost her only son came to Buddha.

f. At every house she heard that they had lost some of their near and dear ones.

g. She requested Buddha to restore her dead son to life.

h. Being disappointed, she came back to Buddha and told him about the result of her search.

Answer: e+g+c+a+f+h+b+d

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

