সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Four Friends

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Micheal were best friends. They played together and sometimes they got into trouble together. Sometimes they would even get angry at each other while they were playing and then they would stop talking to each other! But they couldn’t ever stop talking for long, so they always made up again.

সাদিব, নন্দিনী, অন্তি এবং মাইকেল ছিল সবচেয়ে ভালো বন্ধু। তারা একসঙ্গে খেলেছে এবং কখনো কখনো তারা একসঙ্গে সমস্যায় পড়েছে। কখনো কখনো তারা এমনকি খেলার সময় একে–অপরের ওপর রাগ করত এবং তারপর তারা একে–অপরের সঙ্গে কথা বলা বন্ধ করে দিত। কিন্তু তারা কখনোই বেশিক্ষণ কথা বলা বন্ধ করে থাকতে পারেনি। তাই তারা আবার ঠিক হয়ে যেত।

One day Nandini, Anti and Michael went to Sadib’s house to play. When they got there, he was walking on his bed with his shoes on. Nandini asked, ‘Sadib, what are you doing?’

একদিন নন্দিনী, অন্তি আর মাইকেল খেলতে সাদিবের বাসায় গেল। তারা সেখানে গিয়ে দেখল, সাদিব জুতা পরে বিছানায় হাঁটছে। নন্দিনী জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘সাদিব, তুমি কী করছ?’

Sadib said, ‘These are brand new shoes. They’ll get dirty if I walk on the ground with them, so I’m walking on the bed instead!’ Michael said, ‘But you are supposed to walk on the ground! That’s why people wear shoes.’

সাদিব বলল, ‘এগুলো একদম নতুন জুতা। আমি মেঝেতে হাঁটলে এগুলো নোংরা হয়ে যাবে। তাই আমি মেঝের পরিবর্তে বিছানায় হাঁটছি!’ মাইকেল বলল, ‘কিন্তু তোমাকে তো মাটিতে হাঁটতে হবে! এ জন্যই তো লোকেরা জুতা পরে।’

Sadib replied, ‘I know! I’m going to go outside with these new shoes tomorrow and new pants and a new shirt too. Tomorrow everything will be new!’ Anti asked, ‘Why is everything new tomorrow?’ Sadib replied, ‘Tomorrow is Eid! That’s why everything will be new! Eid is a wonderful day. Everyone gets new clothes and shoes. My mother will cook the most delicious foods you ever ate and tomorrow everyone visits all their friends and family!’

সাদিব উত্তরে বলে, ‘জানি! আমি আগামীকাল এই নতুন জুতা পরে বাইরে যাব এবং নতুন প্যান্ট এবং একটি নতুন শার্টও। কাল সবকিছু হবে নতুন!’

অন্তি জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘কাল সবকিছু নতুন কেন?’ উত্তরে সাদিব বলল, ‘কাল ঈদ! তাই সবকিছু নতুন হবে! ঈদ একটি চমৎকার দিন। সবাই নতুন জামা-জুতা পায়। আমার মা তোমাদের খাওয়া সবচেয়ে সুস্বাদু খাবার রান্না করবে এবং আগামীকাল সবাই তাদের বন্ধুবান্ধব এবং পরিবার–পরিজনকে দেখতে যাবে!’

Nandini asked, ‘What should we do tomorrow?’ Sadib said, ‘You all have to come over tomorrow too! Tomorrow we will have a lot of fun at my house!’

নন্দিনী জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘কাল কী করব?’ সাদিব বলল, ‘তোমাদের কালও আসতে হবে! আগামীকাল আমরা আমার বাড়িতে অনেক মজা করব!’

ইকবাল খান,প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা