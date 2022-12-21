ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (3)

a. What are called natural cures?

b. Who initiated the use of herbal cures?

c. How do herbal cures differ from modern cures?

d. Why are people changing their attitude towards medicine?

e. What do rural people use to cure skin problems?

Answer:

a. The cures which are generally made of herbs and plants are called natural cures.

b. Ancient people from India, China, Greece, Egypt and Rome initiated the use of herbal cures.

c. Herbal cures are generally made of natural things, most often herbs and plants, but modern cures are made of plants and different chemicals.

d. People are turning to natural cures nowadays. These cures work well. Besides, they are easy to get, cheap and without side effects. So people are changing their attitude towards medicine.

e. Rural people usually use garlic, neem or turmeric to cure skin problems.

আশরাফ উজ জামান, ২৮তম ব্যাচ, রংপুর ক্যাডেট কলেজ। প্রভাষক, নীলফামারী সরকারি মহিলা কলেজ