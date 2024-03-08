ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange
3.
a. today, the, is, sky, clear
b. separate, they, rooms, live, in
c. children, the, what, doing, were
d. country, is, Bangladesh, a, small
e. his, who, uncle, is
Answer:
a. The sky is clear today.
b. They live in separate rooms.
c. What were the children doing?
d. Bangladesh is a small country.
e. Who is his uncle?
4.
a. going, to, Bogra, I’m
b. go, there, when, did, you
c. housewife, she, is, a
d. lives, with, his, parents, Saikat, in, a, flat
e. sewing, in, her, time, free, loves, she
Answer:
a. I’m going to Bogra.
b. When did you go there?
c. She is a housewife.
d. Saikat lives with his parents in a flat.
e. She loves sewing in her free time.
আমিনুল ইসলাম, শিক্ষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা