সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Read the note

The words like ‘and’, ‘but’ and ‘or’ are connecting words, groups of words or short sentences. They are called conjunctions.

‘and’, ‘but’ এবং ‘or’ শব্দগুলো একাধিক শব্দ বা শব্দগুচ্ছ বা বাক্যাংশের সংযোগকারী হিসেবে ব্যবহৃত হয়। এদের বলা হয় যোজক (Conjunction)।

And:

We use ‘and’ to add something similar. e.g.-The father and his son are playing badminton.

অনুরূপ বা সমজাতীয় কিছু যোগ করতে ‘এবং’ (And) ব্যবহার করা হয়। যেমন—বাবা এবং তার ছেলে ব্যাডমিন্টন খেলছে । (The father and his son are playing badminton.)

But:

We use ‘but’ when we want to say something opposite to what has already been mentioned. e.g.- I like cricket but I don’t like tennis. ‘কিন্তু’ (But) ব্যবহার করা হয় যখন ইতিমধ্যে উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে এমন শব্দের বিপরীত কিছু বলতে চাওয়া হয়। যেমন—আমি ক্রিকেট পছন্দ করি কিন্তু টেনিস পছন্দ করি না ।

(I like cricket but I don’t like tennis.)

Or:

We use ‘or’ when only one option is possible. e.g.- We will go to Cox’s Bazar next Friday or Saturday.

যখন বিকল্প চিন্তা বা বিকল্প সম্ভাবনা বোঝানো হয়, তখন ‘বা ’(Or) ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন—আমরা আগামী শুক্রবার বা শনিবার কক্সবাজার যাব। (We will go to Cox’s Bazar next Friday or Saturday.)

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা