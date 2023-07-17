দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make Tag Questions (3-4)

3.

a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, ?

b. Everybody knows it, ?

c. The successful people are very industrious, ?

d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, ?

e. So, industry is the key to success, ?

Answer

a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, can it?

b. Everybody knows it, don’t they?

c. The successful people are very industrious, aren’t they?

d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, isn’t it?

e. So, industry is the key to success, isn’t it?

4.

a. Dipa is having a birthday party in the afternoon, ?

b. Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, ?

c. Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, ?

d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, ?

e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, ?

Answer

a. Dipa is having a birthday party in the afternoon, isn’t she?

b.Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, hasn’t she?

c.Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, didn’t he?

d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, doesn’t she?

e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, shall we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা