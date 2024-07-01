বিকল্প উত্তর খোঁজো - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

1.3.7 Now, read the poem again and tick the best answer from the alternatives for each question.

(এখন, কবিতাটি আবার পড়ো এবং প্রতিটি প্রশ্নের সবচেয়ে ভালো বিকল্প উত্তরে টিকচিহ্ন দাও)

i. I wandered lonely as a cloudThat floats on high o’er vales and hills, These lines mean that—

a. I am dozing in the cloud being lonely

b. Like a floating cloud, I roam around the high valleys and hills

c. Clouds float over valleys and hills

ii. Tick the best words for the blanks among the three-

The golden daffodils have become _________ amid the setting of the lake, under the_________. These daffodils are continuously ________ and dancing in the ________.

a. A host, trees, waving, wind

b. Crowd, hills, swaying (দোল খাচ্ছে), light

c. Host, plants, wind, dancing

iii. Identify the following sentence as True/False.

The first stanza refers that the golden daffodils waving in the wind seem a crowded host as if it welcomes the poet as a cloud.

a. True

b. False

iv. The innumerous (অসংখ্য) golden daffodils are shining and glittering like stars in the milky way. The stirring and energetic moving of bright yellow flowers is spread to the horizon (দিগন্ত) along the edge of an ocean (মহাসাগর).

Can you tell in which stanza you will get this information?

a. Stanza 1

b. Stanza 2

Answer: Try yourself.



1.3.8 Read the poem again and in pairs/groups identify the similes used in the poem. Finally, share your answers with the class. Also, mention the patterns you have used to compare the two things/persons and why these similes are used here.

(কবিতাটি আবার পড়ো এবং জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে কবিতায় ব্যবহৃত উপমাগুলো (similes) চিহ্নিত করো। অবশেষে, ক্লাসের সঙ্গে তোমার উত্তর share করো। এ ছাড়া দুটি জিনিস/ব্যক্তির তুলনা করার জন্য তুমি যে patterns ব্যবহার করেছ এবং কেন ব্যবহার করেছ, তা জানাও)

You can write your answers in the given grid: