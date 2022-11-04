ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
পড়াশোনা

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (9)

অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 9

You must have heard (a) ____ name of Kazi Nazrul Islam. He is our national poet. He is known as (b) ____ rebel poet. He was born in (c) ____ poor family. He passed his boyhood in great hardship. When (d) ____ First World War broke out, he joined (e) ____ army. After (f) ____ war, he began to write poems. He wrote specially for (g) ____ oppressed and down trodden people. He is called (h) ____ Shelley of Bengali literature. His poems and songs inspired (i) ____ Bangalees in (j) ____ War of liberation. 

Answer: a. The,    b. the,    c. a,    d. the,     e. the,    f. the,    g. the,    h. the,    i. the,    j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

