নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (1)

1.

a. Socrates could not tolerate this.

b. One day, the woman became more furious than ever.

c. She thought that her husband was not paying the least heed to her.

d. She began to insult him.

e. Socrates’ wife used to lose her temper on the slightest excuse.

f. So he went out of his room.

g. She went up to him with a bucket full of water and poured the water on him.

h. This made his wife more furious.

Answer: e+b+d+a+f+h+c+g

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা