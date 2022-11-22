দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (2)

2.

spread-keep-protect-look-grow-be-bellow-communicate-have-sing

Whales have a way of (a) _____ with their own kind. They (b) _____ in contact with one another through snores and groans. A herd (c) _____ over several square miles almost certainly knows where everybody (d) _____ . Whales have loud voices. A blue whale can (e) _____ as loud as a lion. Mother whales (f) _____ strong feelings for their young ones. They (g) _____ after them until they are (h) _____ up enough to swim and (i) themselves. It is learnt that whales can (j) _____ in chorus to enjoy themselves.

Answer: a. communicating, b. keep, c. spread, d. is, e. bellow, f. have, g. look, h. grown, i. protect, j. Sing.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right form of verbs (1)