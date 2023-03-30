সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Have You Filled a Bucket Today? (পর্ব - ৩)

You can even tell them why your caring words will fill their buckets right up. Watch for smiles to light up their faces. You will feel like smiling too. A smile is a good clue that you have filled a bucket. If you practice, you’ll become a great bucket filler. Just remember that everyone carries an invisible bucket, and think of what you can say or do to fill it. Here are some ideas for you. You could smile and say “Hi!” to the bus driver. He has a bucket too.

তুমি এমনকি তাদের বলতে পারো, কেন তোমার যত্নশীল শব্দগুলো তাদের বালতিগুলোকে ঠিকভাবে পূর্ণ করবে। তাদের মুখ আলোকিত করার জন্য হাসির খোঁজ করো। তোমারও মনে হবে হাসছ। একটি হাসি একটি ভালো সূত্র যে তুমি একটি বালতি পূরণ করেছ। যদি অনুশীলন করো তবে তুমি একজন দুর্দান্ত বালতি পূরণকারী হয়ে উঠবে। শুধু মনে রাখবে যে প্রত্যেকে একটি অদৃশ্য বালতি বহন করে এবং এটি পূরণ করতে তুমি কী বলতে বা করতে পারো, তা ভাবো। এখানে তোমার জন্য কিছু ধারণা আছে । হেসে বাসচালককে বলতে পারো, ‘হাই!’ তারও একটা বালতি আছে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা