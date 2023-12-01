ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫৯) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Fill in the each gap in the following passage with a suitable word from the box. 0.5×10=5
Hason Raja is a. ____ of the most b. ____ mystic bards of Bangladesh. He was not c. ____ educated. He led a d. ____ life in his early age. But at a stage, all his comfort and joys of life e. ____ meaningless to him. Giving f. ____ all his wealth, he started to think about the g. ____ deeply. He wrote a h. ____ number of songs. His songs are still very i. ____ . His songs are really an j. ____ for us.
Answer: a. one b. famous c. highly d. luxurious e. seemed f. away g. creator h. huge i. popular j. asset
2. Choose a word from the box and put it in the blank next to its meaning. 0.5×10=5
i. ____ = rich
ii. ____ = accept
iii. ____ = peace
iv. ____ = profoundly
v. ____ = asset
vi. ____ = liked by people
vii. ____ = famous
viii. ____ = happiness
ix. ____ = many
x. ____ = without delay.
Answer: i. wealthy ii. receive iii. comfort iv. deeply v. wealth vi. popular vii. eminent viii. pleasure ix. a lot of x. soon
3. Name the sentences of the following: 1×5=5
a. I was writing a letter.
b. When will you go to school?
c. What a nice flower it is!
d. May Allah bless you.
e. Do the work at once.
Answer: a. Assertive b. Interrogative c. Exclamatory d. Optative e. Imperative.
4. Use the right form of verbs. 1×5=5
a. I saw the beggar (knock) at the door.
b. I (come) just now.
c. He ran away having (take) the money.
d. If you came, I (go).
e. One of the boys (break) the door recently.
Answer: a. knocking b. has come c. taken d. would go e. has broken.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী