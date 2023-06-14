সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal

ছবিতে বিদ্যমান জীব ও জড় পদার্থের অবস্থান চিহ্নিত করো
Look at the pictures below. Identify the position/placement of the living and non-living things. Then, answer questions to know their placements. One is done for you.
নিচের ছবিটি দেখো। ছবিতে বিদ্যমান জীব ও জড় পদার্থের অবস্থান চিহ্নিত করো।
Question: Where is the sofa?
Answer: The sofa is beside the table.
a. What can you see on the table?
Answer: We can see some books, a pen holder, a pen and a pencil on the table.
b. Where is the chair?
Answer: The chair is in front of the table.
c. Where is the pen?
Answer: The pen is in the pen holder.
d. Where is the cat?
Answer: The cat is under the table.
e. What can you see between the globe and the pen holder?
Answer: I can see a charger light between the globe and the holder.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা