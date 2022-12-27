প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ - ইংরেজি (10)

ইংরেজি বিষয়ে পুরো পাঠ্যবই থেকে ১৫ নম্বরের ১৫ টি বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন থাকবে। এবং একটি বিষয়ে ১০ নম্বরের একটি অনুচ্ছেদ (প্যারাগ্রাফ/কম্পোজিশন) লিখতে হবে। ইংরেজিতে সর্বমোট ২৫ নম্বর থাকবে।
1. In a language club, one can speak English — friends.
a. with
b. to
c. for
d. by
2. Where do grapes grow? Grapes grow in—
a. an orchard
b. a flower garden
c. a vine
d. a roof
3. We use Mrs with name of —.
a. a married woman
b. an unmarried woman
c. a teacher
d. a person
4. The word ‘healthy’ means —.
a. harmful to health
b. helpful for health
c. congenial to health
d. both ‘b’ and ‘c’.
5. Full form of ‘NGO’ is —.
a. national governing office
b. National Guidance officer
c. Non-Governmental Organization
d. National Garments office.
6. Which word do we use to make our requests polite?
a. hi b. Sorry
c. please d. pardon.
7. ‘Nautical mile’ is a —.
a. place
b. time
c. distance
d. unit
8. We get — from food.
a. medicine b. energy
c. taste d. warmth
9. The word ‘surely’ is a/an —.
a. verb
b. adverb
c. noun
d. pronoun
10. There — many calamities in the world.
a. is b. was
c. are d. have
11. Bithi does not like —.
a. to swim b. swam
c. swimming d. will swim
12. Braille is a —.
a. School b. device
c. script d. machine
13. In Braille each letter is made from—.
a. ink
b. pictures
c. designs
d. dots
Answer: 1.a 2.c 3.a 4.d 5.c 6.c 7.d 8.b 9.b 10.c 11.a 12.c 13.d
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা