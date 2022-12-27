প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ - ইংরেজি (10)

1. In a language club, one can speak English — friends.

a. with

b. to

c. for

d. by

2. Where do grapes grow? Grapes grow in—

a. an orchard

b. a flower garden

c. a vine

d. a roof

3. We use Mrs with name of —.

a. a married woman

b. an unmarried woman

c. a teacher

d. a person

4. The word ‘healthy’ means —.

a. harmful to health

b. helpful for health

c. congenial to health

d. both ‘b’ and ‘c’.

5. Full form of ‘NGO’ is —.

a. national governing office

b. National Guidance officer

c. Non-Governmental Organization

d. National Garments office.

6. Which word do we use to make our requests polite?

a. hi b. Sorry

c. please d. pardon.

7. ‘Nautical mile’ is a —.

a. place

b. time

c. distance

d. unit

8. We get — from food.

a. medicine b. energy

c. taste d. warmth

9. The word ‘surely’ is a/an —.

a. verb

b. adverb

c. noun

d. pronoun

10. There — many calamities in the world.

a. is b. was

c. are d. have

11. Bithi does not like —.

a. to swim b. swam

c. swimming d. will swim

12. Braille is a —.

a. School b. device

c. script d. machine

13. In Braille each letter is made from—.

a. ink

b. pictures

c. designs

d. dots

Answer: 1.a 2.c 3.a 4.d 5.c 6.c 7.d 8.b 9.b 10.c 11.a 12.c 13.d

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা