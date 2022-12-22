প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ - ইংরেজি (7)

Put a tick mark (√) beside the correct answer.

a. What does good food make us?

i. Healthy ii. Unhealthy

iii. Lazy iv. Ill

b. Good food means —.

i. rich foods

ii. costly foods

iii. a good mix of foods

iv. cheap foods

c. Food Pyramid means —.

i. a pile of foods

ii. a pile of carbohydrate

iii. a chart of foods

iv. a heap of

d. We — a lot of chocolate or ice -cream.

i. should always eat

ii. should eat

iii.should moderately eat

iv. shouldn’t eat

e. What is the duty of a fire-fighter? A fire-fighter —.

i. ignite fire ii. frightens people

iii. guards iv. puts out fire

f. A volunteer — money for his work.

i. should get ii. should vive

iii. gets iv. does not get

g. What does a dressmaker do?

i. A dressmaker makes dresses

ii. A dressmaker destroys dresses

iii. A dressmakers buys dresses

iv. A dressmaker drives buses

h. What is Kishoregonj?

i. It is an upazila

ii. It is the capital city

iii. It is a District

iv. It is a division

i. Who was Zainul Abedin?

i. Zainul Abedin was a great writer.

ii. Zainul Abdin was a great actor.

iii. Zainul Abedin was a great orator.

iv. Zainul Abedin was a great artist.

j. What is the most popular tourist spot?

i. Dhaka ii. Chottogram

iii. Cox’s Bazar iv. Gazipur

k. What can we see in Sreemangal?

i. turtle ii. tea gardens

iii. coral island iv. islands

Answer: a. i. Healthy b. iii. a good mix of foods c. iii. a chart of foods; d. iv. shouldn’t eat e. iv. puts out fire f. iv. does not get g. i. A dressmaker makes dresses h. iii. It is a District i. iv. Zainul Abedin was a great artist j. iii. Cox’s Bazar k. ii. tea gardens.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা