প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ - ইংরেজি (7)

Put a tick mark (√) beside the correct answer.
a. What does good food make us?
i. Healthy ii. Unhealthy
iii. Lazy iv. Ill
b. Good food means —.
i. rich foods
ii. costly foods
iii. a good mix of foods
iv. cheap foods
c. Food Pyramid means —.
i. a pile of foods
ii. a pile of carbohydrate
iii. a chart of foods
iv. a heap of
d. We — a lot of chocolate or ice -cream.
i. should always eat
ii. should eat
iii.should moderately eat
iv. shouldn’t eat
e. What is the duty of a fire-fighter? A fire-fighter —.
i. ignite fire ii. frightens people
iii. guards iv. puts out fire
f. A volunteer — money for his work.
i. should get ii. should vive
iii. gets iv. does not get
g. What does a dressmaker do?
i. A dressmaker makes dresses
ii. A dressmaker destroys dresses
iii. A dressmakers buys dresses
iv. A dressmaker drives buses
h. What is Kishoregonj?
i. It is an upazila
ii. It is the capital city
iii. It is a District
iv. It is a division
i. Who was Zainul Abedin?
i. Zainul Abedin was a great writer.
ii. Zainul Abdin was a great actor.
iii. Zainul Abedin was a great orator.
iv. Zainul Abedin was a great artist.
j. What is the most popular tourist spot?
i. Dhaka ii. Chottogram
iii. Cox’s Bazar iv. Gazipur
k. What can we see in Sreemangal?
i. turtle ii. tea gardens
iii. coral island iv. islands
Answer: a. i. Healthy b. iii. a good mix of foods c. iii. a chart of foods; d. iv. shouldn’t eat e. iv. puts out fire f. iv. does not get g. i. A dressmaker makes dresses h. iii. It is a District i. iv. Zainul Abedin was a great artist j. iii. Cox’s Bazar k. ii. tea gardens.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা