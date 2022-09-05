ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (24)

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
24. With-এর ব্যবহার: কোনো ব্যক্তির সঙ্গে বা সঙ্গে থাকা বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
She has gone for a walk with her child.
He is living with his aunt.
সবাইকে নিয়ে বা সবকিছুকে নিয়ে বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
The swindler with all his associates was arrested yesterday.
কোনো বৈশিষ্ট্য বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is a boy with blue eyes.
This is a house with a garden.
কোনো কিছু করার জন্য ব্যবহৃত যন্ত্র বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
Remove the lid with an opener.
We can cut clothes with scissors.
প্রতিক্রিয়া বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is angry with me.
কারণ বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is trembling with fear.
The old man was shivering with cold.
কোনো প্রতিষ্ঠান বা সংস্থার সদস্য বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is now with an insurance company.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
