ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (24)

24. With-এর ব্যবহার: কোনো ব্যক্তির সঙ্গে বা সঙ্গে থাকা বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

She has gone for a walk with her child.

He is living with his aunt.

সবাইকে নিয়ে বা সবকিছুকে নিয়ে বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

The swindler with all his associates was arrested yesterday.

কোনো বৈশিষ্ট্য বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is a boy with blue eyes.

This is a house with a garden.

কোনো কিছু করার জন্য ব্যবহৃত যন্ত্র বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

Remove the lid with an opener.

We can cut clothes with scissors.

প্রতিক্রিয়া বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is angry with me.

কারণ বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is trembling with fear.

The old man was shivering with cold.

কোনো প্রতিষ্ঠান বা সংস্থার সদস্য বোঝালে with ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is now with an insurance company.

