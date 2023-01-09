সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Lesson: A Dream School Question(3-4) 09 january

সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Question 3. Write Synonym and antonym of the following words.
Word Synonym Antonym
1. Prove attest Disprove
2. Calmness Quietness Agitation
3. Love Adore Hate
4. Great Immense Tiny
5. Inside Within Outside
6. Large Big Small
7. Carefully Watchfully Carelessly
8. Small Tiny Big
9. Make Create Destroy
10. Unfortunate Unlucky Fortunate
11. Obey Conform Disobey
12. Answered Replied Unanswered
13. Sadly Sorrowfully Happily
14. Different Diverse Similar
15. Proudly Smugly Humbly
16. Nearby Close Far
17. Irregular Crooked Regular
18. Empower Allow Forbid
19. Friendly Sociable Unfriendly
20. Supportive Helpful Unsupportive
Question 4. Write prefix, meaning of the prefix, example words and make sentences with the words.
মোহম্মদ আসফ, প্রভাষক, মোহাম্মদপুর মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা