সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি |If - Question (3)

Question: Write the central theme of the poem ‘If’.

Answer:

The main idea of the poem ‘If’ written by Rudyard Kipling is that to lead a satisfactory life we should remain balanced in our way of life. We should have an undisturbed mind to deal with the ups and downs in life.

We should have the confidence and patience to handle any situation. We should remain sound-minded in

success and failure. If you lose everything, you must be willing to begin again. We must also be willing to

forget about the loss. We should not dwell on it.

প্রশ্ন: If কবিতার মূল ধারণাটি লেখো।

উত্তর: Rudyard Kipling-রচিত ‘If (যদি)’ কবিতাটির মূল ধারণা নিচে দেওয়া হলো।

একটি সন্তোষজনক জীবনযাপন করতে হলে আমাদের প্রতিদিনের জীবনে ভারসাম্য বজায় রাখতে হবে। জীবনের উত্থান-পতন মোকাবিলা

করার জন্য আমাদের একটি নিরবচ্ছিন্ন মন থাকা উচিত। যেকোনো পরিস্থিতি মোকাবিলা করার জন্য আমাদের আত্মবিশ্বাস ও ধৈর্য থাকা উচিত। সফলতা ও ব্যর্থতার মধ্যেও মনে রাখা উচিত, তুমি যদি সবকিছু হারিয়ে ফেলো, তবে তোমাকে অবশ্যই আবার নতুন করে শুরু করার ইচ্ছাশক্তি রাখতে হবে। অবশ্যই ক্ষতির কথা ভুলে যাওয়ার মানসিকতা থাকতে হবে। তোমার ইচ্ছাশক্তি রাখতে এবং থাকতে হবে, মনে থাকতে হবে আত্মবিশ্বাস।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা