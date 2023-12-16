The Frog and the Ox : Read The Story (পর্ব-১) | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

A big frog once lived in a small pond. Because he was the biggest creature in the pond, the frog decided he must also be the biggest thing in the world. As he sunned himself on his lily pad, he puffed out his chest with pride.

‘No one anywhere is bigger than I am,’ he thought.

One day a huge ox came to drink at the pond. The frog was amazed, but he refused to be impressed.

‘I suppose you think you are big,’ the frog called out to the ox. ‘But I want you to know that I can make myself just as big as you.’