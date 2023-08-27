ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | The Box Under the Tree - Read the story (পর্ব - ২)

As he gets near the tree, he recognises (চিনতে পারে) the boy sitting under the tree as his classmate Jamal. ‘Hey, Jamal!’ he says while collecting the ball and running back to rejoin the game.

গাছের কাছে যেতেই সে গাছের নিচে বসা ছেলেটিকে তার সহপাঠী জামাল বলে চিনতে পারে। ‘আরে জামাল!’ বল সংগ্রহ করার সময় এবং খেলায় আবার যোগ দিতে দৌড়ানোর সময় সে বলে।

As they resume (আবার শুরু করা) the play, Zahin recalls seeing Jamal sitting under the tree quite a few times observing them play.

তারা যখন খেলা আবার শুরু করে, জাহিনের মনে পড়ে জামাল বেশ কয়েকবার গাছের নিচে বসে তাদের খেলা দেখেছিল।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা