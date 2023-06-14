ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | A Day in the Life of Mina - Make questions

প্রশ্ন তৈরি করো
Read the story again and practice the activity. Make questions and then find out the suitable answers. One is done for you.
গল্পটি আবার পড়ো এবং নিচের কাজগুলো করো। প্রশ্ন তৈরি করো এবং উপযুক্ত উত্তর খুঁজে বের করো। একটি তোমার জন্য করে দেওয়া হলো।
Question: How was Mina?
Answer: Mina was helpful.
1.Question: How was the field?
Answer: The field was sloppy.
2.Question: How was the boy?
Answer: The boy was scared.
3.Question: How was the road?
Answer: The road was slippery.
4. Question: How was the dog?
Answer: The dog was frightening.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা