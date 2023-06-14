ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | A Day in the Life of Mina - Make questions

Read the story again and practice the activity. Make questions and then find out the suitable answers. One is done for you.

গল্পটি আবার পড়ো এবং নিচের কাজগুলো করো। প্রশ্ন তৈরি করো এবং উপযুক্ত উত্তর খুঁজে বের করো। একটি তোমার জন্য করে দেওয়া হলো।

Question: How was Mina?

Answer: Mina was helpful.