অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (29)

29.

a. Mobile phone is very essential (Interrogative).

b. It is very easy to operate (Exclamatory).

c. No other thing is as useful as mobile phone (Superlative).

d. It is not expensive (Affirmative).

e. There is no alternative to mobile phone in communication (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t mobile phone very essential?

b. How easy it is to operate!

c. Mobile phone is the most useful thing.

d. It is cheap.

e. Is there any alternative to mobile phone in communication?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা