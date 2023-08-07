অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (21-22)

21.

a. My friend invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar (Interrogative).

b. I accepted the invitation (Passive).

c. I was glad to see the sea beaches in the world (Exclamatory).

d. It is one of the longest sea beaches in the world (Positive).

e. I shall always remember this journey (Negative).

Answer:

a. Didn’t my friend invite me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar?

b. The invitation was accepted by me.

c. How glad I was to see the sea beaches in the world!

d. Very few sea beaches in the world are as long as it.

e. I shall never forget the journey.

22.

a. Day to day life in the city is expensive (Negative).

b. The poor people lead a miserable life (Exclamatory).

c. Price hike is one of the biggest problems for them (Positive).

d. Some greedy businessmen are responsible for price spiral (Interrogative).

e. The government has taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Day to day life in the city is not cheap.

b. What a miserable life the poor people lead!

c. Very few problems for them are as big as price hike.

d. Aren’t some greedy businessmen responsible for price spiral?

e. Hasn’t the government taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা