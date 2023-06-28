সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Fill the gaps

Read the following text
Read the following text and fill the gaps with the appropriate preposition from the box.
নিচের লেখাটি পড়ো এবং বক্স থেকে উপযুক্ত শব্দ নিয়ে লেখাটি সম্পূর্ণ করো।
Badal’s family lives------a village. It’s a green village------an open blue sky. The village is------a big river. There is a bridge------the river. A village hat (market) sits------one end------the village on Thursday. In fact, people can buy and sell fish and vegetables------the afternoon every day. Badal’s school was one kilometre away------his home. He used to go to school------foot with his brother. Often he went to school------rickshaw.
Answer:
Badal’s family lives a village. It’s a green village an open blue sky. The village is a big river. There is a bridge the river. A village hat (market) sits one end the village on Thursday. In fact, people can buy and sell fish and vegetables the afternoon every day. Badal’s school was one kilometre away his home. He used to go to school foot with his brother. Often he went to school rickshaw.
বাদলের পরিবার গ্রামে থাকে। এটি খোলা নীল আকাশের নিচে একটি সবুজ গ্রাম। গ্রামটি একটি বড় নদীর ধারে । নদীর ওপর একটি সেতু আছে। বৃহস্পতিবার গ্রামের এক প্রান্তে বসে একটি গ্রামের হাট (বাজার)। আসলে মানুষ প্রতিদিন বিকেলের মধ্যে মাছ এবং সবজি কিনতে ও বিক্রি করতে পারে। বাদলের স্কুল ছিল তার বাড়ি থেকে এক কিলোমিটার দূরে। সে ভাইয়ের সঙ্গে পায়ে হেঁটে স্কুলে যেত। মাঝে মাঝে সে রিকশায় করে স্কুলে যেত।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা