ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

a. Mashrefa must obey her teacher. (Negative)

b. The sum has been done by me. (Interrogative)

c. Sabira knew nothing about it. (Interrogative)

d. Ayat ate both rice and banana. (Negative)

e. Anika’s beauty charmed me. (Interrogative)

f. I have only a few books to offer. (Negative)

g. As soon as the rain stopped, we came back home. ( Negative)

h. He is never lazy. (Affirmative)

i. Everybody will help the girl. (Negative).

j. Laisa did not accept the offer. (Affirmative)

Answer: 3. a. Mashrefa cannot but obey her teachers.

b. Has not the sum been done by me?

c. Did Sabira know anything about it?

d. Ayat ate not only rice but also banana.

e. Did Anika’s beauty not charm me?

f. I have nothing but few books to offer.

g. No sooner had the rain stopped than we came back home.

h. He is always active.

i. There is nobody but will help the girl.

j. Laisa refused the offer.

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী