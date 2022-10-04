দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (3)

দশম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
3.
a. Telling lies is a great sin, ____?
b. One lie begets hundred lies, ____ ?
c. Man hardly believes a liar, ____ ?
d. A liar has to lead a miserable life, ____?
e. So, all of us ought to refrain from telling lies, ____?
Answer
a. Telling lies is a great sin, isn’t it?
b. One lie begets hundred lies, doesn’t it?
c. Man hardly believes a liar, does he?
d. A liar has to lead a miserable life, hasn’t he?
e. So, all of us ought to refrain from telling lies, oughtn’t we?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
