দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (7-8)

7.

a. The wind blows gently in the spring, ?

b. Let them do the work, ?

c. How nice the flowers are, ?

d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, ?

e. Work hard to succeed, ?

Answer:

a. The wind blows gently in the spring, doesn’t it?

b. Let them do the work, will you?

c. How nice the flowers are, aren’t they?

d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, doesn’t it?

e. Work hard to succeed, will you?