ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Now, let’s have a look at the changes in the verb of reported speech in the indirect speech according to different tenses.

Exception (ব্যতিক্রম): If (যদি) direct speech expresses (প্রকাশ করে) habitual (অভ্যাসগত) facts (বিষয়), universal (সার্বজনীন) truth (সত্য) and historical (ঐতিহাসিক) events (ঘটনাবলি), the verb in the reported speech does not change.

Read the text again and write how you will retell the messages to your parents using your own words. You can start writing your text in the following way-

আবার পড়ো কথাগুলো তুমি কীভাবে তোমার মা–বাবাকে পুনরায় বলবে, সেটা লেখো। তুমি টেক্সটটি নিচের মতো করে লেখা শুরু করতে পারো।

Today entering class, our English teacher, Rafiq sir asked us with a surprise what had happened to us all………………

Now, read the following note on summary. Then write a summary of the text that you have written in activity 2.3.3. Finally, share your summary in pairs/groups.

এখন summary সংক্রান্ত নিচের নোটটি পড়ো। তারপর activity 2.3.3- এ লেখা তোমার টেক্সটটির summary লেখো। সবশেষ summaryটি দলে/জোড়ায় শেয়ার করো।

Summary

A summary is a concise (সংক্ষিপ্ত) overview of a text’s main points written in your words. The summary of a text provides (দেয়) the reader with an overall (সামগ্রিক) comprehension (উপলব্ধি) of a larger body of text in a condensed (সংকুচিত) and concise (সংক্ষিপ্ত) format (বিন্যাস). By summarizing a text, you show your better understanding of that text.

Features of a summary:

The summary shortens the main ideas of a text so that its readers will understand the gist (সারকথা) of the original (মূল) work.

The summary keeps the tone (স্বর) and key ideas of the writer of the original work.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা