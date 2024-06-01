ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Question

Choose the correct answer from the alternatives.

a. How was the day?

i. gloomy

ii. rainy

iii. gloomy and rainy

iv. bright

b. How was the road?

i. muddy ii. slippery

iii. metalled iv. muddy and slippery

c. How was the man?

i. short ii. slim

iii. small iv. tall

d. What was the old man doing?

i. sitting ii. walking

iii. sleeping iv. crying for help

e. Mina — the old man.

i. rebuked ii. harmed

iii. scolded iv. helped

f. Mina was —.

i. helpful ii. helpless

iii. coward iv. shrewd

g. Mina’s classmate was —.

i. wet ii. normal

iii. thin iv. angry

h. Mina gave her classmate a —.

i. pen ii. pencil

iii. handkerchief iv. a raincoat

i. According to the guard, Mina was —.

i. late ii. punctual

iii. slow iv. lazy

j. On a rainy day , Mina could not play. She was a bit —.

i. happy ii. sad

iii. upset iv. relaxed

Answer:

a. iii. gloomy and rainy; b.iv. muddy and slippery; c. iv. tall; d. ii. walking;

e. iv. helped; f. i. helpful; g. i. wet; h.iii. handkerchief; i. ii. punctual;

j. iii. Upset.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা