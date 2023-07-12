সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - Read the text

I’m Rumela. Sometimes I visit the nearby market with my parents. Last Friday, I went to the market to buy some books and food items. There, I saw different people doing different activities.

আমি রুমেলা। আমি মাঝেমধ্যে মা–বাবার সঙ্গে কাছের বাজারে যাই। গত শুক্রবারে কিছু বই ও খাবার সামগ্রী কিনতে বাজারে গিয়েছিলাম। সেখানে বিভিন্ন লোককে বিভিন্ন কর্মকাণ্ড করতে দেখলাম।

A young man was talking to the shopkeeper gently. And the shopkeeper was helping the young man to choose a shirt. I saw that the two middle-aged women were talking seriously to each other.

এক যুবক দোকানদারের সঙ্গে ভদ্রভাবে কথা বলছিলেন। আর দোকানদার ওই যুবককে শার্ট বেছে নিতে সাহায্য করছিলেন। দেখলাম দুজন মধ্যবয়সী মহিলা একে–অপরের সঙ্গে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়ে কথা বলছেন।

The shop assistant was very busy and she was showing the customers different ornaments patiently. A little girl, standing beside her mother was eating a banana gladly. A cleaner was sweeping the road hastily/neatly. One of the security guards was checking seriously whether everyone wore the masks or not.

দোকানের সহকারী খুব ব্যস্ত ছিলেন এবং তিনি ধৈর্য ধরে গ্রাহকদের বিভিন্ন অলংকার দেখাচ্ছিলেন। একটি ছোট্ট মেয়ে মায়ের পাশে দাঁড়িয়ে আনন্দের সঙ্গে একটি কলা খাচ্ছিল। একজন পরিচ্ছন্নতাকর্মী দ্রুত/সুন্দরভাবে রাস্তা ঝাড়ু দিচ্ছিলেন। একজন নিরাপত্তারক্ষী সবাই মাস্ক পরেছে কি না, তা গুরুত্বসহকারে দেখছিলেন।

And when I went to the girl’s washroom, I saw the cleaner asking everyone gently to use the washroom properly. All of these help me to learn how to talk with different people and also inspire me to be gentle and patient.

যখন আমি মহিলাদের শৌচাগারে গেলাম, দেখলাম শৌচাগারটি সবাই যাতে সঠিকভাবে ব্যবহার করে, পরিচ্ছন্নতাকর্মী সবাইকে তা ভালো করে বুঝিয়ে বলছেন। এই সবই আমাকে বিভিন্ন লোকের সঙ্গে কীভাবে কথা বলতে হয়, তা শিখতে সাহায্য করে এবং আমাকে ভদ্র ও ধৈর্যশীল হতে অনুপ্রাণিত করে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা