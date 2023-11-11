ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৮) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

a. This is a pen. I lost it yesterday (which)

b. I was there. There was Autumn then. (when)

c. I did the work. I was not satisfied. (but)

d. The boy came here yesterday. He is my brother. (who)

e. I will miss you. Moin will miss you too. (both _____ and)

Answers:

a. This is the pen which I lost yesterday.

b. I was there when it was Autumn.

c. I did the work but not satisfied.

d. The boy who came here yesterday is my brother.

e. Both Moin and I will miss you.