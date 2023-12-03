ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬১) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. He came before the schedule time. Here ‘before’ is:

a. Noun b. Adjective

c. Conjunction d. Preposition

2. ‘Write’ and ‘right’ is the example of —

a. Synonym b. antonym

c. homonym d. homophones

3. ‘Good night’ – what’s the use?

a. departing salutation

b. starting of meeting

c. starting of conversation

d. departing of working

4. What kind of sentence is: ‘Long live Bangladesh.’?

a. Imperative b. Assertive

c. Optative d. Exclamatory

5. Simple form of :- ‘He is poor but honest.’

a. Although he is poor, he is honest.

b. In spite of his poverty, he is honest.

c. Being poor, he is honest.

d. Without his poverty, he is honest.

6. Passive form of ‘I know him well.’ is:-

a. He is well known with me.

b. He is known well to me.

c. He is known well by me.

d. He is well known to me.

7. Which one is imperative sentence?

a. May Allah bless you.

b. If I were a queen of fantasy!

c. Let us go out for a walk.

d. We should go out for a walk.