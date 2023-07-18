অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (19-21)

19.

when do you go to school when does your class start when do you come back from school when do you do your homework

Answer: When do you go to school? When does your class start? When do you come back from school? When do you do your homework?

20.

i get up early in the morning then i walk for an hour walking is my regular exercise exercise is very useful to everybody

Answer: I get up early in the morning. Then I walk for an hour. Walking is my regular exercise. Exercise is very useful to everybody.

21.

the color of the mangoes is red these mangoes are very sweet and juicy we have many mango trees around our house the mango is a seasonal fruit but it is not our national fruit

Answer: The color of the mangoes is red. These mangoes are very sweet and juicy. We have many mango trees around our house. The mango is a seasonal fruit, but it is not our national fruit.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা