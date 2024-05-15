ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Finding nothing to do in particular, Mahmud started a conversation with a girl sitting next to him. The girl’s name was Madhumita Chakma. She told Mahmud that he could call her Madhu. They were of the same age, and they started a conversation. Mahmud told her that they were moving to Rangamati to stay there. And Madhu informed him that she was going to her village to celebrate their local festival, called Bizhu. Mahmud admitted that he didn’t know much about that festival.

কিছু করার না পেয়ে মাহমুদ তার পাশে বসা একটি মেয়ের সঙ্গে আলাপ শুরু করে। মেয়েটির নাম মধুমিতা চাকমা। সে মাহমুদকে বলল যে সে তাকে মধু বলে ডাকতে পারে। তারা একই বয়সী ছিল এবং তারা কথোপকথন শুরু করে। মাহমুদ তাকে জানায়, তারা সেখানে থাকার জন্য রাঙামাটিতে চলে যাচ্ছে এবং মধু তাকে জানায় যে সে তার গ্রামে বিজু নামে তাদের স্থানীয় উৎসব উদ্​যাপন করতে যাচ্ছে। মাহমুদ বলে যে, সে ওই উৎসব সম্পর্কে কিছু জানে না।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা