অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (7-8)

7.

At present, Bangladesh faces (a) ____ number of (b) ____ problems. Of all these problems, (c) ____ population problem is (d) ____ most acute one. Population is undoubtedly (e) ____ great asset of (f) ____ country. But when (g) ____ country fails to feed and provide them with (h) ____ suitable jobs, they become (i) ____ burden. Similar is (j) ____ case with Bangladesh.

Answer: a. a; b. x; c. x; d. the; e. a; f. a; g. the; h. x; i. a; j. the.