অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (7-8)

Articles
7.
At present, Bangladesh faces (a) ____ number of (b) ____ problems. Of all these problems, (c) ____ population problem is (d) ____ most acute one. Population is undoubtedly (e) ____ great asset of (f) ____ country. But when (g) ____ country fails to feed and provide them with (h) ____ suitable jobs, they become (i) ____ burden. Similar is (j) ____ case with Bangladesh.
Answer: a. a; b. x; c. x; d. the; e. a; f. a; g. the; h. x; i. a; j. the.
8.
Teaching is (a) ____ noble profession. Mr. Salam is (b) ____ expert teacher. He is (c) ____ MA in English. He serves in (d) ____ famous institution. He is very (e) ____ punctual and tries to lead (f) ____ honest life. He loves (g) ____ students like his own (h) ____ children. In fact, he is (i) ____ most favorite teacher to (j) ____ students.
Answer: a. a; b. an; c. an; d. a; e. x; f. an; g. the; h. x; i. the; j. the.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী