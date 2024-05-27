ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Ask and answer the following questions in pairs. Then, share your responses with the class.

a. Do you love nature?

b. Have you read any poem on nature?

c. How does the poet depict (ছবির মতো করে তুলে ধরা) nature (প্রকৃতি) in the poem?

d. Does he use any literary (সাহিত্য বা সাহিত্যিক–সংক্রান্ত) elements (উপাদান) like rhyming scheme (কাব্যরীতি), images (চিত্রকল্প) or

metaphor (রূপক) to describe nature?

e. Do you think the use of literary (সাহিত্য বা সাহিত্যিক–সংক্রান্ত)

elements make the poem interesting?

Answer: Try yourself.

Let’s imagine a nature walk (হাঁটা). It’s a group work and it can be done beyond (বাহিরে) the school time. To do that let’s follow the steps (ধাপ) given below:

Step 1: Imagine that you are taking a nature walk in a big green park with your friends.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা